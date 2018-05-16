Introduce a cap on court adjourments - Deputy SP nominee

According to her, plea bargaining “will shorten the period in handling cases and save clients in saving more money.”
She said such a process will fasten cases in the country.
Speaking during her vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, 16 May 2018, Mrs. Lamptey stated a lot of cases have suffered undue delays in the courts and that the status quo will be reversed if adjournment slots are agreed on before a case commences.
She added: “If you agree depending on the issue of the case and plead for a lesser offence it will save you.”
Plea bargaining is an arrangement between prosecutor and defendant whereby the defendant pleads guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for a more lenient sentence or an agreement to drop other charges.