Introduce a cap on court adjourments - Deputy SP nominee


According to her, plea bargaining "will shorten the period in handling cases and save clients in saving more money."

  Published:
The nominee for the role of Deputy Special Prosecutor, Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey has suggested that the state has to look at putting a cap on the number of adjournment on court cases.

She said such a process will fasten cases in the country.

Speaking during her vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, 16 May 2018, Mrs. Lamptey stated a lot of cases have suffered undue delays in the courts and that the status quo will be reversed if adjournment slots are agreed on before a case commences.

According to her, plea bargaining “will shorten the period in handling cases and save clients in saving more money.”

She added: “If you agree depending on the issue of the case and plead for a lesser offence it will save you.”

Plea bargaining is an arrangement between prosecutor and defendant whereby the defendant pleads guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for a more lenient sentence or an agreement to drop other charges.

