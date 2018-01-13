Kufuor installed UMaT chancellor

news

Former President John Kufuor has been installed as the first chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

READ MORE: Trade Ministry to appear before Investigative Committee on Friday

Kufuor, who governed Ghana between 2001 to 2009, becomes the first chancellor of the Western Region based university.

His appointment as chancellor of the university has been described as "appropriate" by President Nana Akufo-Addo, who witness the installation ceremony of ex-President Kufuor.

READ MORE: Trial of Major Mahama killers begins on February 15

“It is a well-deserved honour, given in recognition of the immense work you did, during your time as President of the Republic, not only for UMaT, but also for Mother Ghana. Ayekoo. I commend the authorities of the University for this admirable gesture,” he said.