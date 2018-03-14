Home > News > Local >

Man arrested for attempting suicide because he was denied sex


Man arrested for attempting suicide because he was denied sex

The farmer, Joseph Acquah, 42, tried this unlawful act because he claims his wife has been denying him sex for the past 3 months.

A farmer in Kwataa, a village in the Assin South District of the Central Region, has been arrested by the police for attempting suicide.

The farmer, Joseph Acquah, 42, tried this unlawful act because he claims his wife has been denying him sex for the past 3 months.

He therefore decided to end his life to discontinue the emotional and psychological trauma he had been subjected to.

Superintendent Magnus Randolf Sam, the Assin Fosu District Police Commander who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect had run into the bush in a brisk attempt to kill himself with a sponge tied to a tree but was saved timely by some people who chanced upon him.

The Assin Fosu District Police Commander indicated that the suspect would be arranged before the court and dealt with according to the laws of Ghana.

He gave the assurance that the public would be updated as investigation continued.

