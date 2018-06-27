Obengfo denied bail

news

An Accra High Court has refused to grant a bail application by Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, Chief Executive Officer of Obengfo Hospital, who is being held for murder.

This was after the court presided over by Justice Kofi Dorgu had heard defence counsel and a lawyer from the Attorney General's office on the bail pending trial application filed on behalf of Dr Obengfo and his cleaner, Edward Amponsh who is also being held for impersonation.

According to Justice Kofi Dorgu, the autopsy report on the death of Mrs Offei-Andoh was not out and Dr Obeng when granted bail could interfere with the doctor performing the autopsy.

In his ruling today, June 27, he said, Dr Obeng-Andoh was at liberty to reapply for bail when the autopsy report is released.

Amponsah was, however, granted bail by the court in the sum of Ghc 20,000 with two sureties.

The court further ordered the cleaner to continue to attend the committal proceedings of the case ongoing at the District Court.

Background

Ashong Okai, a Senior Attorney, last week vehemently opposed the bail application on the basis that investigations into the various roles played by the accused had not been completed.

He said if Dr Obengfo and his cleaner were granted bail they would interfere with the witnesses and evidence because the incident took place at Dr Obengfo’s health facility.

The State Attorney told the court that Dr Obengfo may commit further offences because the facility was in existence whether locked or opened.

He further informed the court that autopsy on the deceased Stacy Offei-Darko was not out yet and invited the court to take a look at the circumstance of the matter.

Okai explained that before surgeries were conducted at health facilities, relations of the sick person have portions on a form where names and phone numbers were provided.

He, however, said that though the court has the power to grant bail it should exercise its discretion judiciously.

Jonathan Dzaisu, one of the defence lawyers said Dr Obengfo had practiced medicine for over 20 years and has worked at the Battor Hospital and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to Dzaisu, due to the success of Dr Obengfo’s practise he established his own medical facility.

Defence counsel told the court that Ms Offei Darko had been Dr Obengfo’s client since 2014 and had undergone similar procedures in 2017.

He said the Ms Offei Darko underwent a successful surgery but she passed on during recovery.

Counsel denied that they did not contact any one when the incident happened saying that one John Boadu whose name was on surgery form was contacted.