Police arrest Jubilee House guards for armed robbery, rape

The two men are said to be stationed at the ceremonial gates at the presidency.
According to mynewsgh.com that first reported the story, the two men were recruited by Captain Koda, a top security aide of President Nana Akufo-Addo.
They were arrested in connection with series of robberies at Legon last Sunday night in which they allegedly robbed and raped their victims, including a 75 year old woman, according to the police.
Issah Muniru, one of the robbers had a Flagstaff House Identification Number FSH/TEMP/18/134 and is stationed with the operations team, mynewsgh reports.