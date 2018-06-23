Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police arrest Jubilee House guards for armed robbery, rape


Crime Police arrest Jubilee House guards for armed robbery, rape

The two men are said to be stationed at the ceremonial gates at the presidency.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police in East Legon in the Greater Accra region have reportedly arrested two persons said to be guards at the Jubilee House.

play
 

READ MORE: Ghana replies US following deportation standoff

The two men are said to be stationed at the ceremonial gates at the presidency.

play

 

According to mynewsgh.com that first reported the story, the two men were recruited by Captain Koda, a top security aide of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

play

 

They were arrested in connection with series of robberies at Legon last Sunday night in which they allegedly robbed and raped their victims, including a 75 year old woman, according to the police.

play

 

READ MORE:  Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation list

Issah Muniru, one of the robbers had a Flagstaff House Identification Number FSH/TEMP/18/134 and is stationed with the operations team, mynewsgh reports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

FIFA Meeting: Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football dissolved after FIFA meeting FIFA Meeting Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football dissolved after FIFA meeting
Immigration: Ghana replies US following deportation standoff Immigration Ghana replies US following deportation standoff
Migration: Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation list Migration Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation list
Name and Shame: Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27
Gender Equality: Otiko urges wives to share domestic chores with their husbands Gender Equality Otiko urges wives to share domestic chores with their husbands
Happy Birthday: Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday today Happy Birthday Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday today

Recommended Videos

Name and Shame: Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27
Local News: Church elder dies after 'chopping' church member in guest house Local News Church elder dies after 'chopping' church member in guest house
Local News: Gov’t commits GHS200m to projects against flooding Local News Gov’t commits GHS200m to projects against flooding



Top Articles

1 Immigration Ghana replies US following deportation standoffbullet
2 Video Bishop Obinim’s congregant who carried cement tells Ghanaians to...bullet
3 Happy Birthday Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday todaybullet
4 Migration Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation listbullet
5 HIV/AIDS Treatment AIDS Commission dares herbalists to subject...bullet
6 Travel Issues US threatens to impose visa restrictions on Ghanabullet
7 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
8 Accra Floods Body of Dr Aya Hayfron found in Kpeshie Lagoonbullet
9 FIFA Meeting Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football...bullet
10 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet

Related Articles

FIFA Meeting Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football dissolved after FIFA meeting
Immigration Ghana replies US following deportation standoff
Migration Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation list
Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27
Gender Equality Otiko urges wives to share domestic chores with their husbands
Happy Birthday Rawlings celebrates 71st birthday today
Free Press GJA laments seizure of journalists’ phones in court
HIV/AIDS Treatment AIDS Commission dares herbalists to subject their supposed HIV/AIDS cures to test
Gang-rape Court sentences Bantama gang-rapists to 36 months in prison
Climate Change Sir John awarded for role in fight against global warming and unemployment

Top Videos

1 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
2 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Free Press GJA laments seizure of journalists’ phones in court
Gang-rape Court sentences Bantama gang-rapists to 36 months in prison
Climate Change Sir John awarded for role in fight against global warming and unemployment
UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston
Government Interventions UN expert says 1D1F, $1m Per Constituency won’t reduce poverty