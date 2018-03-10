Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers

The chase for the suspect follows a bench warrant issued by the Adjabeng District Magistrate Court for his arrest.
The 28-year-old, a statement by the police said, was a sales boy who was detected to have unaccounted for GHC29,828.50 belonging to his employers and absconded.
"He is about 5ft 7 inches tall, the police said. "He is a native of Tamale in the Northern Region."