Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers


The chase for the suspect follows a bench warrant issued by the Adjabeng District Magistrate Court for his arrest.

Police are on the heels of one Jawula Adam for allegedly stealing money belonging to his employers.

The 28-year-old, a statement by the police said, was a sales boy who was detected to have unaccounted for GHC29,828.50 belonging to his employers and absconded.

"He is about 5ft 7 inches tall, the police said. "He is a native of Tamale in the Northern Region."

