Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers

news

Police are on the heels of one Jawula Adam for allegedly stealing money belonging to his employers.

READ MORE: Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accra

The chase for the suspect follows a bench warrant issued by the Adjabeng District Magistrate Court for his arrest.

— Ghana Police Service (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The 28-year-old, a statement by the police said, was a sales boy who was detected to have unaccounted for GHC29,828.50 belonging to his employers and absconded.

READ MORE: Man jailed 15 years for raping daughter

"He is about 5ft 7 inches tall, the police said. "He is a native of Tamale in the Northern Region."