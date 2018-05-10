Prisoner allegedly escapes from Koforidua prisons

news

A prisoner at the Koforidua prisons has allegedly escaped.

Charles Agyei alias Rasta who is serving a 10-year jail term at the Koforidua prisons escaped on Wednesday (May 9, 2018) when he and other inmates went out with some prison officers to fetch firewood at Akwadum road.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, Rasta who was using a chainsaw machine to cut down the firewood escaped after realizing he was not being monitored.

The Koforidua Prison commander, Bob Dery confirmed the incident but was unwilling to give any further details.

Meanwhile, the Prison officers who were in charge of the inmates have been dispatched since Wednesday to search for the fugitive.

Charles Agyei was arrested on 22 December 2016. He initially tried to escape when he was being sent to Court on December 23 but was recaptured. He was sent to court and fresh charges were slapped on him. He was jailed 9-months for that offence.

On April 2017, he was put before Court at Mpraeso Circuit Court and was charged with possession of narcotic substance which he pleaded guilty and was convicted to a 10-year jail term with hard labour.

The court stated that the 10-year jail term begins after serving the initial 9-month sentence.

Rasta has completed serving the 9-months jail term and has started serving the 10-year sentence and was therefore not eligible per regulations of the Ghana Prisons Service to be taken out for labourer work without adequate security.

Sources indicate that the escapee operates with some drug barons who are alleged to have influenced and masterminded his escape.

Currently, the Koforidua Prisons has 660 inmates as of May 7, 2018. This is made up of 434 convicted prisoners, 183 remand prisoners, 18 foreigners and 5 other foreigners on trial.