Queen Elizabeth honours Ghanaian librarian


Queen Elizabeth honours Ghanaian librarian

Mr. Siaw is the Founder of the first “Electronic Library On Wheels” in West Africa and the Chief Executive of the Ghana Library Authority.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hayford Siaw, a literacy advocate has been honoured by the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II for his role in combating illiteracy in Ghana.

This honours comes in line with the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April where the Queen as the head of the Commonwealth is honouring selfless individuals across the 52 Commonwealth countries.

The mobile library, which is active in more than 30 communities across the country, imparts more than 18,000 children a year via the vans computers, tablets, and e-readers.

Hayford Siaw play

Hayford Siaw

 

Expressing his joy for this honour, Siaw: "I am deeply honoured and hope this will inspire many people around the commonwealth to be focused and diligent in delivering change in their communities. There is always someone out there watching and reading about your work.”

Presenting the honour certificate, the British High Commission to Ghana, Lain Walker praised the efforts of Siaw. He said, "In a short time, Hayford has shown how sheer determination allied with a passion for volunteering can make a lasting difference across communities. “I am delighted that he is educating the next generation of young people."

Hayford Siaw received a signed and personalised certificate from Queen Elizabeth.

