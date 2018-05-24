Home > News > Local >

Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana that were exposed by Anas


Investigative Journalism Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana that were exposed by Anas

The multiple award-winning undercover journalist has been behind a number of exposés which pointed to the pervasive corruption being perpetrated in certain sectors in the country.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Celebrated investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has built a reputation of using all sorts of smart ways to expose corrupt persons in the country.

The multiple award-winning undercover journalist has been behind a number of exposés which pointed to the pervasive corruption being perpetrated in certain sectors in the country.

READ ALSO:  Anas Exposé: 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing corruption in Ghana

His upcoming exposé titled “Number 12” – scheduled to be premiered on June 6 – reportedly captures corrupt acts by some high-ranking politicians and persons in the football fraternity.

Although the video is yet to be shown to the public, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi, has already been implicated, following an order by President Akufo-Addo to have him investigated for allegedly defrauding by false pretense.

The intriguing nature of the whole issue beings to mind some of Anas’ previous mind-boggling exposés which uncovered rots in the country.

READ ALSO: Number 12 Expose: It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi Nyantakyi- Kwabena Yeboah

Pulse.com.gh takes a look at the top five corruption scandals in Ghana that were exposed by Anas:

1. The judiciary scandal

play
 

In 2015, Anas Armeyaw Anas exposed the corrupt practices of some judges following a two-year investigation into the judiciary.

About 32 judges were implicated for various acts of corruption, in a scandal that brought huge shock among Ghanaians.

In the said video, some court judges and magistrates were captured taking bribes in the form of money, goats and other inducements to influence their ruling on cases.

This exposé had a far-reaching effect on the nation, with most of the implicated judges being suspended whiles others were also dismissed outright.

 

2. Passport office scandal

play
 

A lot had been said about the rot going on at the various passport offices in the country, however, it was Anas who finally brought out hardcore evidence to prove these allegations.

The Tiger Eye PI leader went undercover and posed as a businessman who wanted to have a passport. Upon numerous dealings with authorities at the passport offices, he discovered that some serious corruption was being perpetrated.

This exposé implicated officials who were offering Ghanaian passports to non-citizens in exchange for an amount of money. This led to the introduction of the biometric system.

 

3. Corruption in the Police Service

play
 

Uncovering the rots in the Ghana Police Service was Anas’ first major investigative assignment when he decided to venture into full-time journalism.

Having heard stories of bribery and corruption in the Police, he decided to have a firsthand look at how the system was really working. Anas posed as a street hawker who was selling Nkatie Burger and hit the highway to sell.

The motive behind this investigation was to uncover why Police officers allowed hawkers to sell at unauthorized places despite it being against the law.

Lo and behold, it was discovered that the Police officers on the highway were taking bribes from the unlicensed traders to allow them to operate.

 

4. Corruption on Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire border

play
 

Anas’ exposé on the corruption being perpetrated on the Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire border is one that ranks among his most intriguing pieces.

This exposé is regarded as one of Anas’ very best not just because of the rot he uncovered, but also due to the tactful methods he used in outsmarting the officers at the border.

Anas posed as a rock stationed at the border and managed to secretly film the smuggling of cocoa beans out of the country.

He was also able to spy on trucks moving to Cote d’Ivoire and how some Ghanaian officers were aiding in the smuggling of the cocoa.

 

5. Corruption at Tema ports

play
 

Posing as a policeman, Anas took his investigative skills to Ghana’s Tema ports, where he uncovered the corrupt practices of some custom officers.

Anas captured the untoward and crooked deals that were being perpetrated at the ports, with custom officers taking monies from people in exchange for helping them smuggle goods.

This exposé had a far-reaching effect, as government was able to recover over $200 million which was being lost through smuggling at the ports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tragic: 13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ man Tragic 13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ man
Osinbajo: Vice President reiterates FG’s commitment to ending herdsmen killings Osinbajo Vice President reiterates FG’s commitment to ending herdsmen killings
Anas Exposé: 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing corruption in Ghana Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing corruption in Ghana
Shell: UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community Shell UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community
In Adamawa: Suspected cholera outbreak claims 12 lives In Adamawa Suspected cholera outbreak claims 12 lives
Cholera Outbreak: 42 new cases reported in Adamawa Cholera Outbreak 42 new cases reported in Adamawa

Recommended Videos

Local News: Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone Local News Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone



Top Articles

1 Saint Ozwald Shoes Meet the Ghanaian lady taking made-in-Ghana shoes to...bullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Health Alert FDA blacklists 6 herbal drugsbullet
4 Murder Allegations 18-month-old girl arrested for attempting to poisonbullet
5 Resignation Fifi Banson quits Kasapa FMbullet
6 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
7 Crime 2 persons arrested with sacks of ‘wee’ at Ghana-Togo...bullet
8 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
9 Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for...bullet
10 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter product to...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Parliament of Ghana
Homosexuality MPs say no room for same-sex marriage in Ghana
FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles in Anambra
In Anambra FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles
Nasarawa Government shuts down 10 private schools
In Lafia Nasarawa Government shuts down 10 private schools
Nigeria says 14.8m people affected by Boko Haram
Boko Haram 14.8m people affected by terrorist group - UN Ambassador