Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana that were exposed by Anas

Celebrated investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has built a reputation of using all sorts of smart ways to expose corrupt persons in the country.

The multiple award-winning undercover journalist has been behind a number of exposés which pointed to the pervasive corruption being perpetrated in certain sectors in the country.

His upcoming exposé titled “Number 12” – scheduled to be premiered on June 6 – reportedly captures corrupt acts by some high-ranking politicians and persons in the football fraternity.

Although the video is yet to be shown to the public, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi, has already been implicated, following an order by President Akufo-Addo to have him investigated for allegedly defrauding by false pretense.

The intriguing nature of the whole issue beings to mind some of Anas’ previous mind-boggling exposés which uncovered rots in the country.

Pulse.com.gh takes a look at the top five corruption scandals in Ghana that were exposed by Anas:

1. The judiciary scandal

In 2015, Anas Armeyaw Anas exposed the corrupt practices of some judges following a two-year investigation into the judiciary.

About 32 judges were implicated for various acts of corruption, in a scandal that brought huge shock among Ghanaians.

In the said video, some court judges and magistrates were captured taking bribes in the form of money, goats and other inducements to influence their ruling on cases.

This exposé had a far-reaching effect on the nation, with most of the implicated judges being suspended whiles others were also dismissed outright.

2. Passport office scandal

A lot had been said about the rot going on at the various passport offices in the country, however, it was Anas who finally brought out hardcore evidence to prove these allegations.

The Tiger Eye PI leader went undercover and posed as a businessman who wanted to have a passport. Upon numerous dealings with authorities at the passport offices, he discovered that some serious corruption was being perpetrated.

This exposé implicated officials who were offering Ghanaian passports to non-citizens in exchange for an amount of money. This led to the introduction of the biometric system.

3. Corruption in the Police Service

Uncovering the rots in the Ghana Police Service was Anas’ first major investigative assignment when he decided to venture into full-time journalism.

Having heard stories of bribery and corruption in the Police, he decided to have a firsthand look at how the system was really working. Anas posed as a street hawker who was selling Nkatie Burger and hit the highway to sell.

The motive behind this investigation was to uncover why Police officers allowed hawkers to sell at unauthorized places despite it being against the law.

Lo and behold, it was discovered that the Police officers on the highway were taking bribes from the unlicensed traders to allow them to operate.

4. Corruption on Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire border

Anas’ exposé on the corruption being perpetrated on the Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire border is one that ranks among his most intriguing pieces.

This exposé is regarded as one of Anas’ very best not just because of the rot he uncovered, but also due to the tactful methods he used in outsmarting the officers at the border.

Anas posed as a rock stationed at the border and managed to secretly film the smuggling of cocoa beans out of the country.

He was also able to spy on trucks moving to Cote d’Ivoire and how some Ghanaian officers were aiding in the smuggling of the cocoa.

5. Corruption at Tema ports

Posing as a policeman, Anas took his investigative skills to Ghana’s Tema ports, where he uncovered the corrupt practices of some custom officers.

Anas captured the untoward and crooked deals that were being perpetrated at the ports, with custom officers taking monies from people in exchange for helping them smuggle goods.

This exposé had a far-reaching effect, as government was able to recover over $200 million which was being lost through smuggling at the ports.