Transport fares up by 10 percent

Millions of commercial vehicle (trotro) users in Ghana will see the price of trotro fares rise by up to 10 percent on Monday June 4.

The permitted increase is to accommodate the rising fuel prices and other administrative costs in providing service, according to the Road Transport Operators.

“In line with the Administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares, the Roads Transport Operators have reviewed the prices of the various components that go into the running of commercial transport service and have increased public transport fares by 10% across all categories of the services. This is to accommodate predominantly increase in the price of fuel,” it said.

The new fare will cover intra-city (tro-tro), intercity (long distance) and shared taxi road transport operations.

According to the Road Transport Operators, they had preferred a 15 percent hike in transport fares but agreed a 10 percent increase after consultation with government.

"The government has assured us that it will continue with the effort to prevent a steep rise in input cost. We, therefore, encourage the government to keep to its commitment in this regards,” the transport operators said.