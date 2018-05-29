Home > News > Local >

National Identification We are sorry, technical hitches to blame for Ghana card no show - NIA

In a statement, the NIA said it failed to start the registration and issuance  of the card as announced due to “technical difficulties.”

The National Identification Authority has rendered an apology to the Presidency and other selected institutions for its inability to issue the Ghana Card to on Monday as planned.

The NIA stated that it would let the general public know the challenges it faced in due course.

The NIA in its statement failed to give a new date for the much-anticipated registration.

The registration was expected to start on Monday (May 28, 2018) at the Jubilee House and other specified institutions.

“We would have our technicians and registration officials at the Flagstaff House or Jubilee House. They will be at Parliament House, they will be at the judicial house premises, and they will also be at the security sector institutions registering them and issuing cards to them.”

“The strategy is to be in the Greater Accra Region for about two to three months registering every Ghanaian and then we go onto the Volta Region, Northern Region, Upper East, Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Western Region, Ashanti Region, Eastern Region and then we end with the Central Region,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

However, the NIA missed the timeline again. This is the fifth time the NIA’s has missed an announced deadline.

The staff at the presidency and personnel of the security institutions after waiting without any hope was disappointed.

At the presidency, the Chief of Staff told the workers the registration cannot be done due to technical challenges.

It said technicians are working fervently to resolve the challenge.

Read the NIA’s full statement below:

COMMENCEMENT OF MASS REGISTRATION OF GHANAIANS FOR THE GHANA CARD

The National Identification Authority (NIA) regrets to inform the general public especially the selected institutions scheduled to be registered from today Monday 28th May 2018 to Friday 8th June 2018 about its inability to roll-out today as planned.

The National Identification System has suffered a technical hitch which has affected the NIA’s ability to commence roll-out as scheduled. Details of the technical difficulties will be communicated to the general public in due course.

Our technical team is working fervently to resolve the issue for registration to begin. Under the circumstance, registration was suspended today until the problem is completely resolved.

The NIA unreservedly apologizes to the personnel of the following institutions which were to begin registration this morning at 7:00 am for the inconvenience they have had to endure:

Jubilee House

Judicial Service

Ministry of Defence

National Security

BNI

MOFARI (Research Dept)

Ghana Police Service

Ghana Immigration Service

Ghana Prison Service

Ghana National Fire Service.

The NIA wishes to assure these institutions that every effort would be made to cover any lost time by deploying enough registration officials and equipment to undertake the exercise. Once again, we sincerely apologise for the inconveniences caused.

Thank you.

