Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - report

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo is reportedly satisfied with the output of his ministers and has no intention of reshuffling them, it has been reported.

READ MORE: Inside attacks against Mahama hurting the NDC, says Kofi Adams

The report follows weeks of speculations that the president was in the process of reshuffling his ministers and dismissing others.

According to The Publisher newspaper, the decision by the president not to reshuffle his ministers is based on the fact that many of the ministers spent the previous year settling into their new positions and taking charge of the cumbersome challenges.

“The names that are being thrown out there are not coming from the President’s office. There are times we hear these names and we wonder who the papers are talking to. It is not a very healthy practice as it has the tendency to create an unnecessary feeling of insecurity among appointees," the newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying.

“At the recent media encounter with the President, His Excellency was full of complimentary words of praise for some of the ministers that are speculated to be on a sack-list he is about to announce. Why would he appoint officers and then kick them out within 12 months”, the source added.

According to him, anytime the President has doubts over the actions or inactions of any of his ministers, the President does not hesitate to call the persona and ask for a thorough briefing to clear such doubts.

READ MORE: Nana Addo repeating Mahama's mistakes - Alban Bagbin fumes

“The President is a very discreet person that would not be whispering stuff behind his ministers and telling people who he wants to sack and who he does not want to sack. It could be that there is an agenda behind the speculations. There are several ways of lobbying and in politics, people have all sorts of reasons for putting out information”, the source added.