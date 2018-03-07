Akufo-Addo meets Togolese opposition leaders in Accra today

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to meet the opposition parties demanding for political freedom at the Flagstaff House in Accra today.

The 14 opposition parties are expected to continue with the peace process they started with Nana Addo two weeks ago.

This meeting comes weeks after the 14 parties decided to suspend all forms of protests and demonstrations aimed at forcing President Faure Gnassingbe to step down, following a meeting between President Nana Akufo-Addo and representatives of the government in Togo.

Nana Addo has stated his intention of ending the unrest in Togo which has President Faure Gnassingbe and the opposition parties at loggerheads.

As part of the mediation process, President Nana Addo recently visited Togo where he held a closed-door meeting with Faure Gnassingbe and leaders of the main opposition parties who were initially pushing for presidential term limits.