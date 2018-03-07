Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo meets Togolese opposition leaders in Accra today


Peace Talks Akufo-Addo meets Togolese opposition leaders in Accra today

Nana Addo has stated his intention of ending the unrest in Togo which has President Faure Gnassingbe and the opposition parties at loggerheads.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to meet the opposition parties demanding for political freedom at the Flagstaff House in Accra today.

The 14 opposition parties are expected to continue with the peace process they started with Nana Addo two weeks ago.

This meeting comes weeks after the 14 parties decided to suspend all forms of protests and demonstrations aimed at forcing President Faure Gnassingbe to step down,  following a meeting between President Nana Akufo-Addo and representatives of the government in Togo.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo in Togo to negotiate for peace

Nana Addo has stated his intention of ending the unrest in Togo which has President Faure Gnassingbe and the opposition parties at loggerheads.

As part of the mediation process, President Nana Addo recently visited Togo where he held a closed-door meeting with Faure Gnassingbe and leaders of the main opposition parties who were initially pushing for presidential term limits.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Leaked Tape: Obiri Boahen faces NPP Steering Committee today Leaked Tape Obiri Boahen faces NPP Steering Committee today
Ghana@61: Twitter shreds Buhari to pieces after promise to help Ghana fight corruption Ghana@61 Twitter shreds Buhari to pieces after promise to help Ghana fight corruption
In Western Region: DCE collapses at Independence Anniversary parade In Western Region DCE collapses at Independence Anniversary parade
Corruption Fight: Expect more prosecutions of 'corrupt officials' - Nana Addo Corruption Fight Expect more prosecutions of 'corrupt officials' - Nana Addo
Corruption War: Buhari pledges to help Nana Addo fight corruption Corruption War Buhari pledges to help Nana Addo fight corruption
Executive Presidency: Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu wants power of president reduced Executive Presidency Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu wants power of president reduced

Recommended Videos

Local News: Special Prosecutor Officially Starts Work Today Local News Special Prosecutor Officially Starts Work Today
Politics: MP's Lament Over February Salary Delay Politics MP's Lament Over February Salary Delay
Sierra Leone elections: Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest Koroma Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest Koroma



Top Articles

1 Corruption War Buhari pledges to help Nana Addo fight corruptionbullet
2 Photos Former Tema West MP Naa Torshie Addo ties the knotbullet
3 March 6 Ghana marks 61st Independence Day todaybullet
4 Regret Obiri Boahen begs Mahama, NPP over 'loose talk'bullet
5 Agenda 2020 NDC will remain in opposition if... - Sekou Nkrumahbullet
6 Security Alert Kwesi Pratt chides Bawumia over incessant armed...bullet
7 In Western Region DCE collapses at Independence Anniversary...bullet
8 So Far So Good Nana Addo will win election 2020 hands down...bullet
9 Mahammadu Buhari Nigerian president arrives in Ghana for...bullet
10 Ghana@61 Twitter shreds Buhari to pieces after promise...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest...bullet
3 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
4 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

Observer Mission Mahama reviews security preparations ahead of Sierra Leone elections
Martin Amidu
Corruption Fight Amidu's job of going after corrupt officials starts today
Jerry-John-Rawlings.jpg
Term Limits Make Presidential term 5 years - Rawlings advocates
Ernesto Muyshondt, the right-wing ARENA party's candidate for mayor of San Juan, hugs his wife Karla Belismelis as they celebrate his apparent victory in the polls
In El Salvador Citizens vote in key legislative and municipal elections