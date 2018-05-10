Home > News > Politics >

Asante Kotoko chairman contests for deputy NDC Youth Organizer


Abdul Razak Ismail has picked nomination forms to contest as the deputy youth organiser position at Ayawaso East constituency.

Abdul Razak Ismail play

Abdul Razak Ismail
Posters of the chairman for Kumasi Asante Kotoko's Nima-based Circle 300  for deputy youth organiser for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has popped up.

Abdul Razak Ismail, known in public life  as "Razak Ember" who is a known sympathiser of the party was very vibrant during the party's unity walks across the country.

He has picked nomination forms to contest as the deputy youth organiser position at Ayawaso East constituency.

Speaking to the media after picking his forms, he said the NDC needs a new chapter in the constituency to win the 2020 elections.

Abdul Razak Ismail at NDC unity walk play

Abdul Razak Ismail at NDC unity walk

 

"I decided to contest this time around, having led the party at the branch level. The party needs to create a new chapter since we are in opposition and we need fresh ideas with new approach to ensure victory in 2020," he said.

He added that the party "The NDC is the party for the youth, we have done enough for youth and will ensure we appear more attractive to the youth.

"I know the race wont be easy for me but I have the belief the constituents will surely vote for me to ensure I continue with the good work I've been doing for the party at both branch and constituency levels."

