Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man


Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man

Sam Pyne said Asiedu Nketia jokes too much.

  • Published:
Asiedu Nketia play

Asiedu Nketia
The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Samuel Pyne has described General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia as a comedian.

He said the NDC scribe jokes with serious issues which affects the economy adding that anything Asiedu Nketia says is senseless.

His comments come at the back of the NDC secretary who said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage.

Speaking at the party's unity walk in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, General Mosquito as he is affectionately called claimed Nana Addo in the 2016 elections promised Ghanaian youths marriage.

Asiedu Nketia play

Asiedu Nketia

 

"Now you know what is coming," he asked rethorically. "I won't talk about it. Nana Addo says men will marry men, and women will marry women," he said.

Nana Addo in the last few days come under pressure to declare his stance on gay marriage after he claimed last year in an Aljazeera interview that homosexuality in Ghana was bound to happen.

He had said homosexuality is a social-cultural issue, adding that there has not been sufficiently strong coalition that has impacted public opinion on the need to legalise gay marriage.

NPP's Sam Pyne play

NPP's Sam Pyne

 

But Sam Pyne in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM said Asiedu Nketia jokes too much.

He said "I see Asiedu Nketia as a comedian because he always wants to joke with even serious issues and that does not help our economy. To me, anything he says is senseless. He has always been a comedian and it’s time he sits up and acts as a politician and a general secretary of a political party."

