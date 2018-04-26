Be a little patient with Akufo-Addo - Dep. Info Minister begs

Home > News > Politics >

Unemployment Be a little patient with Akufo-Addo - Dep. Information Minister begs

The Minster said this at the 39th Synod of the Methodist Church Ghana, Koforidua Diocese held at the Calvary Methodist Church, Larteh AKwapim.

A Deputy Minister of Information, Nana Ama Dokua Asiama Adjei has pleaded with Ghanaians to exercise a little restraint when it comes to their expectations of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

She said it will take some time before all the good works Nana Addo is doing economically will manifest.

“The President is mindful of the situation and is working tirelessly with his team to ensure that the measures put in place to revamp the national economy yield the needed results to create a buoyant economy which will make every Ghanaian happy,” she said.

She claims it will take some number of years before all the bad economic decisions of the previous government will be overturned.

The Deputy Minister who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area bemoaned the crave by the youth to employ every means to get rich overnight and appealed that they should rather work hard.

