Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Former-EC chair Charlotte Osei urged to challenge dismissal


Judicial Review Former-EC chair Charlotte Osei urged to challenge dismissal

A private attorney, Mr John A. Ndebugre, who gave the advice, said he was convinced justice was not served after reading the written address of Mrs Charlotte Osei's lawyer, Thaddeus Sory.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The dismissed former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei, has been urged to challenge her removal by applying for a judicial review.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC boss, deputies

A private attorney, Mr John A. Ndebugre, who gave the advice, said he was convinced justice was not served after reading the written address of Mrs Charlotte Osei's lawyer, Thaddeus Sory.

He said the former EC boss should apply for a judicial review in the nature of certiorari to quash the "unreasonable decision” of the Chief Justice's committee.

“The committee rested its report contrary to the evidence on record. Mrs Charlotte Osei must apply for judicial review in the nature certiorari to quash this unreasonable decision. It's sad for Ghana. If this is the way we have to go, then all of us are not safe not only Mrs Charlotte Osei. There's no article of the constitution of Ghana which provides that breach of any statute [Act 663] should be a ground for removal from office of the EC Chairperson," he said.

Read Mr John A. Ndebugre's write up below

I spent the whole night reading the excellent address of the learned lawyer submitted to the committee in defence of Mrs Charlotte Osei. I had to pause and cry.

The committee rested its report contrary to the evidence on record. Mrs Charlotte Osei must apply for judicial review in the nature certiorari to quash this unreasonable decision. It's sad for Ghana. If this is the way we have to go, then all of us are not safe not only Mrs Charlotte Osei. There's no article of the constitution of Ghana which provides that breach of any statute [Act 663] should be a ground for removal from office of the EC Chairperson.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo's choice to replace Charlotte Osei will likely be a woman: sources

The phrase 'stated misbehaviour and misconduct' must reach the supreme court for interpretation and declaration of same. Until then, the opened floodgates would give politicians to unnecessarily interfere with the hitherto sacred and independent office of the EC Chairperson. There will be no job security and stability of the occupants of the office of the EC Chairperson.

Kudos to senior Thaddeus Sory albeit the committee denied him justice. There was a complete travesty of Justice. None of the sweeping allegations against the EC Chairperson was proved. I think judicial review in the nature certiorari to quash the decision of the committee will be the appropriate remedy but not an appeal.

The new person could be injuncted from holding the office until the final determination of judicial review proceedings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

EC Brouhaha: Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst EC Brouhaha Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst
NPP Government: Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before 2020 election NPP Government Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before 2020 election
Late Veep: "He was a perfect gentleman"- Mahama eulogises Amissah-Arthur Late Veep "He was a perfect gentleman"- Mahama eulogises Amissah-Arthur
EC Chair: I won’t appoint 'NPP-biased' person as new EC Chair – Nana Addo assures EC Chair I won’t appoint 'NPP-biased' person as new EC Chair – Nana Addo assures
Electoral Commissioner: I'll appoint a neutral person as new EC chair- Akufo-Addo assures Electoral Commissioner I'll appoint a neutral person as new EC chair- Akufo-Addo assures
EC Brouhaha: Removal of Charlotte not borne of hate- Akufo-Addo EC Brouhaha Removal of Charlotte not borne of hate- Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station
Politics: Charlotte Osei, two others removed from EC Politics Charlotte Osei, two others removed from EC
RIP Amissah Arthur: Nana Addo and Mahama mourn the death of Amissah-Arthur RIP Amissah Arthur Nana Addo and Mahama mourn the death of Amissah-Arthur



Top Articles

1 EC Brouhaha Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face prosecutionbullet
2 Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires...bullet
3 Electoral Commission CDD Ghana calls for broad consultation in...bullet
4 Video Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio...bullet
5 EC Audio Felix Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m 'thank you'...bullet
6 Ex-EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei vows to respond to...bullet
7 Kennedy Agyapong MP reveals Amissah Arthur told him NDC is...bullet
8 EC Brouhaha Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC...bullet
9 Sad News Former Vice President Amissah-Arthur deadbullet
10 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of...bullet

Related Articles

EC Brouhaha Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC boss, deputies
EC New Chair Akufo-Addo's choice to replace Charlotte Osei will likely be a woman: sources
Allegations Felix Kwakye Ofosu denies pocketing $6m cash gift for EC
EC Audio Felix Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m 'thank you' cash for EC
Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires Akufo-Addo
EC Brouhaha Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face prosecution
Ex-EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei vows to respond to president's decision to oust her
EC Brouhaha For Hassan Ayariga, Charlotte Osei's dismissal is a 'sweet revenge'
Electoral Commission CDD Ghana calls for broad consultation in appointment of new EC chair
EC Chair Mourn Amissah-Arthur, I will respond later – Charlotte Osei

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission White...bullet
9 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Inusah Fuseini MP to bow out of parliament
EC New Chair Akufo-Addo's choice to replace Charlotte Osei will likely be a woman: sources
Allegations Felix Kwakye Ofosu denies pocketing $6m cash gift for EC
African Union Akufo-Addo off to Mauritania for AU summit