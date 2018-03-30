Here are 2 fellow MPs Ken Agyapong admires most

news

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central has said that he admires and looks up to some of his colleagues in the house.

He was speaking on Yvonne Okoro’s Dining with Cooks and braggarts.

The MP said he admires the MP for Suame Constituency Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

He explained that this is because even though the Majority Leader is not a lawyer by training he exhibits great knowledge and understanding in his work in parliament.

The second person he admires is the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu. Ken Agyapong described him as a good person.

“I like my fellow colleagues in parliament, especially Kyei-Mensah Bonsu. He is not a lawyer but he understands the constitution very well. I also like Haruna Iddrisu, he’s a good person.”

He said the work in parliament isn’t as easy as it looked from the outside and cautioned against ‘underestimating’ the work MPs do.

“People need to stop underestimating politicians when you are outside and they are debating you think it is easy, but when you come before the committee and they put questions before you, then you realize how smart they are.”