I'll make NPP an election winning machine - Sammi Awuku

Former National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has promised that he will make the NPP an election winning machine if elected as National Organiser.

He made these known at a media briefing in Koforidua, the Eastern Region capital, after touring the 33 constituencies as part of his campaign tour to solicit votes ahead of the national delegates’ conference.

According to the National Organiser-aspirant, he had received an overwhelming support from the delegates in all the 33 constituencies in the region and also from the other nine regions of the country, adding that he would win the position he is aspiring for.

He also promised to liaise with the Youth Organizer that will be elected, to establish a youth secretariat of the party to coordinate the affairs of the young ones in the party.

Mr. Sammi Awuku, who expressed worry about media tag on the voluntary groups of the NPP as vigilante groups, said he would coordinate the operations of all the groups namely, Invisible Forces, Delta Force and Kandahar Boys, under the party’s operation team to make them useful.