Home > News > Politics >

I'll make NPP an election winning machine - Sammi Awuku


NPP Primaries I'll make NPP an election winning machine - Sammi Awuku

He also promised to liaise with the Youth Organizer that will be elected, to establish a youth secretariat of the party to coordinate the affairs of the young ones in the party.

  • Published:
Sammy Awuku play

Sammy Awuku
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has promised that he will make the NPP an election winning machine if elected as National Organiser.

He made these known at a media briefing in Koforidua, the Eastern Region capital, after touring the 33 constituencies as part of his campaign tour to solicit votes ahead of the national delegates’ conference.

According to the National Organiser-aspirant, he had received an overwhelming support from the delegates in all the 33 constituencies in the region and also from the other nine regions of the country, adding that he would win the position he is aspiring for.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo appoints Sammy Awuku as YEA Board Chair

He also promised to liaise with the Youth Organizer that will be elected, to establish a youth secretariat of the party to coordinate the affairs of the young ones in the party.

play

 

Mr. Sammi Awuku, who expressed worry about media tag on the voluntary groups of the NPP as vigilante groups, said he would coordinate the operations of all the groups namely, Invisible Forces, Delta Force and Kandahar Boys, under the party’s operation team to make them useful.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas Expose: Anthony Karbo reports to CID Anas Expose Anthony Karbo reports to CID
Unsavory Comments: Ransford Gyampo 'slaps' Rawlings Unsavory Comments Ransford Gyampo 'slaps' Rawlings
NDC Flagbearer: Kwesi Botchwey will be a strong challenger to Mahama - Ephson NDC Flagbearer Kwesi Botchwey will be a strong challenger to Mahama - Ephson
Elections 2020: Mahama appeared like a prophet to NDC – Wa Central MP Elections 2020 Mahama appeared like a prophet to NDC – Wa Central MP
Number 12: Akufo-Addo viewing of Anas expose wrong - Franklin Cudjoe Number 12 Akufo-Addo viewing of Anas expose wrong - Franklin Cudjoe
Regret: Rawlings begs Kufuor, Mahama for forgiveness Regret Rawlings begs Kufuor, Mahama for forgiveness

Recommended Videos

Politics: Kufuor is Evil, Mahama a Rogue - Rawlings Politics Kufuor is Evil, Mahama a Rogue - Rawlings
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Anas erred by showing exposé to President – Bagbin
Breaking News: Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama Breaking News Anthony Karbo invited by CID over Nyantakyi drama



Top Articles

1 NDC Primaries Prof. Botchwey to contest Mahama for NDC presidential slotbullet
2 NDC Race Mahama won't get 10% vote in any election- Alabibullet
3 President Akufo-Addo reiterates concern about "spurious" allegations...bullet
4 Anas Expose Investigate Akufo-Addo too - Alban Bagbinbullet
5 Regret Rawlings begs Kufuor, Mahama for forgivenessbullet
6 Unsavory Comments Ransford Gyampo 'slaps' Rawlingsbullet
7 NDC Primaries Mahama can’t win 2020 election for NDC: former...bullet
8 CID Investigations A-Plus says he knows the outcome of...bullet
9 Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas...bullet
10 Life After Death I will go to heaven when I die – Rawlingsbullet

Top Videos

1 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission White Paper’...bullet
7 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for...bullet
10 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet

Politics

NDC Leadership 2016 election: NDC had no campaign message- Alabi
Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Parliament summons minister of communications over $89m Kelni GVG deal
Asiedu Nketiah
Anas Expose CID's investigation of Kwesi Nyantakyi is a sham - Asiedu Nketiah
Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Undercover Journalism Anas should be arrested - Odike