Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative video


Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas investigative video

Speaking on Oman FM’s Boiling Point on Tuesday, Ken said Kwesi Nyantakyi claimed he was one of his small boys in the ruling party.

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
The NPP Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has been named as one of the top political figures that will be named in an upcoming investigative video by ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The video, which is yet to come out publicly, is rumoured to be part of the people Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi mentioned in the expose.

“But this was just bragging and empty talk which made no sense…how can I be his small boy…,” he queried.

Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong

 

Yesterday, President Akufo-Addo ordered for the arrest of the GFA President by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) for using his name to defraud potential investors.

Nyantakyi, who was outside the country at the time the President reported him to the CID has since returned and turned himself in for further investigations.

