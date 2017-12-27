Home > News > Politics >

Liberia Election Run-off :  Former footballer George Weah wins


Liberia Election Run-off Former footballer George Weah wins

Weah has taken to Twitter to thank all his supporters, saying that he plans to liberate the country.

Retired professional footballer turned politician, George Weah has been voted president of Liberia after clinching 12 of the 15 counties in the west African country.

The 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or winner, is set to succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in a contest that completes the country’s first democratic transition of power in more than 70 years.

Weah has taken to Twitter to thank all his supporters, saying that he plans to liberate the country.

 

The former AC Milan striker becomes the 25th president of Liberia.

His opponent, 73-year-old Joseph Boakai - who has been the country's vice president for the last 12 years, got only two counties to vote for him.

George Weah, 51, won the first round, but did not secure the required 50% of the vote for an outright victory.

More than two million people were eligible to cast their ballots in the nation of 4.6 million people.

