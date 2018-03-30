NPP supporters fight over school feeding programme

news

The infighting within New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region appears to have moved into a second gear as some members of the party, led by Zion 'A' polling station women's organizer, Theresa Ansah stormed the kitchen of the School Feeding caterers and engaged in fisticuffs.

A confrontation between Theresa Ansah and the caterers nearly marred them from cooking.

According to reports, the NPP members quenched the fire, one of the furious caterers, Abraham Dzikunu, allegedly gave one of the members a physical blow, causing him to bleed from his nose.

In rebuttal, the NPP member also grabbed a stick and hit him in the head.

The women's organizer, Madam Ansah in an interview on Accra-based Adom FM said they would not allow the headmistress, Madam Mercy Tetteh to cook since she is not known in the polling station.

One of the NPP members alleged that the headmistress cooking the food for the students has not been authorized to do so.

He said several warnings have been issued to Madam Tetteh but she has failed to heed to any of them.

However, Abraham Dzikunu, whose head was hit with the stick said the headmistress didn't help the party during the election campaigns in the 2016 general elections so they didn't understand why she has been appointed to handle programme.

"He is called Kobby he told me to stop. When I stopped he used the Banku Ta to hit my head. I have made a report. This is one constituency and people need to know who is working there. When we got there they were doing the food in the school madam’s house.

"But we were wondering how they were cooking in her house even though she claimed earlier she doesn't know the one who does the cooking," Abraham Dzikunu who is receiving treatment said.