NPP campaign promises biggest "swindle" in history -Kwakye Ofosu

The former Deputy Minister of Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the governing New Patriotic Party "swindle" Ghanaians with its campaign promises in the 2016 polls.

Kwakye Ofosu "exposed" the government regarding the various timelines its gave for the implementation of the One-District One-Factory programme.

He wrote on Facebook: "Folks, I present to you, the various timelines given for the implementation of the 1District 1 Factory slogan. The 2016 campaign of the NPP has to go down as the biggest swindle in Ghanaian electoral history."

The NPP while in opposition promised to build a factory in a every district. They later clarified that the factories will largely be agro-based.

Since assuming power, President Nana Akufo-Addo and some of his ministers in-charge of the project have give different timelines on when the factories will be built and the number expected to be complete in a calender year.

In August 2017, the President promised that 51 districts will be built but that never materilised.