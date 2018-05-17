Home > News > Politics >

Parliament summon Defence and Interior Ministers over Tamale clashes


Parliament summon Defence and Interior Ministers over Tamale clashes

News broke of a clash between some soldiers and police in Tamale metropolis on Wednesday that has left 8 people injured and hospitalized.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye play

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye
The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye has summoned the Ministers of Defence and Interior to answer questions on the bloody clashes between military and policemen in Tamale.

He wants the Ministers to come and brief the House [parliament] about the situation and the steps they have so far taken to prevent a recurrence.

What is said to have triggered the latest attack was as a result of one of the soldiers being taken to court and remanded for allegedly beating his wife.

The soldier tried escaping while he was being escorted into custody until the next adjourned date.

Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul play

Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul

 

In the process, the soldier reportedly fled towards his colleagues who were undertaking an operation in town but was given a hot chase by the police officers who managed to recapture him.

However, his colleagues fended them off and launched a brutal assault on the police officers.

The situation has forced all the police personnel in the region to withdraw from their posts until they are given weapons by their command to retaliate.

