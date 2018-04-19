Police investigating 2 NDC members for insulting Akufo-Addo

news

The Police in Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western Region are investing two (2) members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly insulting President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The two are alleged to have rained insults on the President during a radio discussion.

One of the accusers Thomas Mintah said, "I went to the police and they’ve taken my statement. In the statement I said that there was nothing of that sort, there’s no way I can insult the President. What I said at the programme was that the President is practicing nepotism and exactly what I said is that he’s given appointments to family members so he’s practicing family and friends administration."

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

Mintah who is also the Deputy NDC Organizer in the Western Region added that, "That was exactly what I said, so I asked them to go for the tape and come and play it for the whole public to hear if indeed what I said was an insult to the President".

Mintah also alleged that the Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kweku Afriyie is behind all these allegations and intimidations because he is corrupt.

“The one who is behind all of this is the MP for this area, Hon. Dr Kweku Afriyie who’s also the Western Regional Minister, we’re really exposing the rot he’s undertaking in our constituency. There’s nothing going on, so as he feels the pressure from the NDC, he’s trying to intimidate us", he said.

But the Police Commander for Sefwi, DSP Simon Peter said the two NDC supporters are being investigated for offensive conduct of making unsubstantiated allegation against the Western Regional Minister.