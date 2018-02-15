Prez. Nana Addo jets off for two-day conference in Nigeria

news

President Akufo-Addo has left Ghana to attend a two-day conference in Nigeria, a statement from the Flagstaff House has confirmed.

The President has been invited by Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah, to attend a two-day International Conference on Transformative Governance in Africa.

A statement signed by Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the President left the country on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

He will stay in Nigeria for just a day, as he is expected to return to Ghana on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

The statement added that “President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the Conference, on the theme, “How to make Democracy work for Africa.”

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

