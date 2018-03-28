Sporting events every High school graduate will never forget

news

Ghana is abound with talent when it comes to Sports. A lot these talented sports personalities are drawn from Second cycle and Tertiary institutions.

We zero in on the Senior High schools in Ghana and list the major sporting events which churn out these talents.

These events as much as it unearths talented individuals in the sporting fraternity also leaves long lasting memories for all those who attended second cycle institutions in Ghana.

READ ALSO:Clubs who should have been more creative in their naming

Inter Colleges and Super Zonal Athletic Competitions

These are athletic competitions which happen between high schools across Ghana. Inter Schools and Colleges popularly known as (Inter CO) and Super Zonal Competions (Suzo) are popularly called Suzo.

This generates memories as there are very interesting jingles (“jama”) composed for these occasions. Students on the side also use this time to catch up with their friends in other schools to reflect on past times and have conversations on current happenings in the respective schools.

Inter school soccer games

There were inter school soccer game competitions are usually organized all over the country. However, the most popular one happens to be Milo Inter school games which happens in the Ashanti Region. The nature of the competition comes up with amazing twist and turns any time it pops up.

READ ALSO:Here are 11 Black Stars players in the early 2000's you would have probably forgotten

Sprite Ball

The magnitude of this competition is quite interesting since it is not surrounding the most popular sport football and it’s on a national level. The annual national inter high school basketball competition is one major event for those in high school.

Every student who had the chance of attending or playing in the competition will always have memories of attending the competition.

This three competitions will resonate with all past students who went to HIGH school in Ghana. Some of these events may not relate to those who were in Secondary School.

Also, those currently in a high school will gladly advise to certainly enjoy themselves when they partake or attend these events. The memories of those events are certainly ones which will last a lifetime.