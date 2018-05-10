The relegation story of Jordan Ayew, England's very own 'Angel of Drop'

news

Football gives a special kind of joy to Ghanaians when they see one of their own join the English Premier League.

Linking Michael Essien’s Premier League move to the many Chelsea fans in Ghana is a fact that cannot be entirely ignored. The love for England’s topflight football in the West African country has grown since; partly due to ease of access to these Premier League games on cable TV.

The likes of Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, John Mensah, John Paintsil, Kevin-Prince Boateng have all played to the amusement of Ghanaian fans in English top flight.

Asamoah Gyan’s love for dance on the Premier League’s screens, Muntari’s no-nonsense attitude with Paintsil indecisive defending decisions meant the way was paved for more Ghanaian players abroad to ply their trade on the biggest stage in England.

Ghana’s current crop of players have also taken on the battle from the old guards with Black Stars vice-captain Andre Ayew, his brother Jordan Ayew, Ghana’s very own Lionel Messi, Christian Atsu, Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp all trying to make headlines in the Premier League.

One headliner for the 2017/2018 season has been Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew.

Jordan Ayew has had arguable his best season in the last few years with respect to how his Swansea City teammates performed.

This has not always been the case for the former Olympique Marseille player who has only played his club football in France and England. The Ayew family has always had the conviction that Jordan is more skilled and talented that his elder brother Andre Ayew.

However, performances over the years have proved otherwise. In a country where hypocritical morality is on the high, Jordan has even come under scrutiny for how he wears his pants on the football field.

A touch of selfishness and a body language criticized by many in his games for the senior national team hasn’t helped the 26-year-old’s case.

Watching the French Ligue 1 is not such a big deal as watching a Premier League game in Ghana. So maybe, Jordan being judged on the few times people saw him represent his country was not fair enough.

When the news broke that Jordan Ayew had forced a move to the English Premier League, this was a platform to judge fairly since most of his games were going to be monitored; least of all being the ones against Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Jordan’s early days in the Premier League was mostly linked to how his brother Andre had come to Swansea City to be a star man. A few weeks in and his energy level during games were commended by all.

Despite the Ghanaian player being played out of position sometimes, he gave his all from the wings and inspired others on the football pitch to do better.

But football is not all about the hype, the comparisons and the high energy levels during games. It’s about the points and after 30 Premier League games for Jordan in England, the points tally was not enough as his Aston Villa side went down.

After just half a season in the English Championship, Jordan made his way back into the Premier League where he joined his brother’s old club.

That season didn’t count as Jordan joined halfway.

However, a familiar happening repeated itself during the Ghanaian’s first full season with the Welsh club, relegation.

With just a single game to go against Stoke City, Andre and Jordan Ayew’s Swansea City will need to beat relegated Stoke City with Southampton failing to pick up anything form their game against champions Manchester City all the same overturning a goal difference of nine while at it.

If this happens, it will be one of football’s greatest miracles considering Swansea City have scored just 27 Premier League goals in the entire season.

That will not happen.

So, in effect, another bad reputation of Jordan Ayew being relegated with his second club in England.

The rumours have started. Liverpool want to sign the Black Stars forward. How true?

Liverpool have had a lethal attacking pack for the season and it’s quite confusing why they would want Jordan Ayew considering Danny Ings who has mostly been a bench player can already play the bench role the Ghanaian would be destined to play.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and the other top clubs in England will also not look in Jordan’s direction as an attacking option.

The clubs who are probably going to be in the relegation fight are, truthfully speaking, where Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew will have the fairest of chances.

But football has its own superstition. And no matter how hard people will try to dispute, club owners and managers are wary of these when managing their club.

Jordan joined Aston Villa and they went down. Jordan joined Swansea City and they’re going down.

The obvious fact is that Jordan Ayew did not play all the games on his own for Swansea City. But that double could be trouble for the Ghanaian player when it comes to relegation in England.