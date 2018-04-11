Accra Hearts of Oak outclass WA All Stars

news

Accra Hearts of Oak subjected the Northern Blues WA All Stars to a 3-1 defeat at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The first goal came from Phillip Heyman Selasie in the 18 minute

New Hearts of Oak marksman Joseph Esso added the 2 goal after effecting a spot kick in the 35 minute.

READ ALSO:Former Black Stars captain wins GPL Coach of the Month

The second half had Kingsley Offei Effah from WA All Stars score a penalty to reduce the Hearts of Oak to 2-1.

Cosmos Dauda scored first goal since 14 May 2017 to restore the two goal lead with 15 minutes to the end of regulation time.

The 75 minute strike from Cosmos Dauda which was the his 1 in 20 games was the last goal of the afternoon as Hearts of Oak won 3-1

The victory sees Hearts of Oak occupy the 3 spot on the Ghana Premier League Log

In other results, WAFA relinquished their 46 game home record as they lost 2-1 to Medeama SC at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

READ ALSO:All fixtures on match day 6

League Leaders AshantiGold lost away to the side at the bottom of the log Liberty Professionals by 1-0 at the Dansoman Ahlaji Sly Tetteh Park

Aduana Stars beat Techiman Eleven Wonders 4-1 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa

Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi