Aduana Stars Coach blames bad weather conditions for exit

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar has attributed to side failing losing 4-0 to ES Setif to poor weather conditions on the day.

Aduana Stars initially beat ES Setif 1-0 in the first leg at Dormaa of the CAF Champions League on 7 March,2018.

Aduana Stars then went on to lose 4-0 in Setif.

Coach Yusif Abubakar stated that his team lost

“They are a good team that plays good football, but if you want to be fair, this weather should not be accepted for football games,” he said

“If you have to take advantage of this weather to win a football game then it doesn’t help football.

“If they think they will be using this to beat teams from West Africa then they will be in trouble when they come to West Africa and have to face very hot temperatures.

“I’m not saying they are a bad team, but CAF needs to look into some of these things.”

Aduana Stars will drop to play CAF Confederation Cup playoffs. The draw for the playoff round will held on 21 March,2018