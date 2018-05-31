news

Ghanaian winter Olympian Akwasi Frimpong has posted a photo of he and his lovely wife Erica Shields.

Akwesi Frimpong became Ghana’s second winter Olympian as he represented Ghana to be the first skeleton competitor.

Frimpong’s dream was made into a reality in 2018 and that dream came into fruition by virtue of his wife.

Frimpong took to this twitter to celebrate his wedding anniversary in which he indicated his wife has been an inspiration.

Akwesi Frimpong has set up an the Ghana Bobsleigh and winter Olympics Association