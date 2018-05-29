news

Swansea City duo Andre and Jordan Ayew after their atrocious season where the club side got relegated have made the time to show some amount of family solidarity.

Jordan and Ayew were in the stands as their elder brother Rahim Ayew won the

the Gibtelecom Rock Cup in Gibraltar with FC Europa.

Rahim Ayew played the entire duration as he helped his side win 2-1 over Mons Calpe to defend the title.

FC Europa have for the Preliminary round of the UEFA Europa League with Lincoln Red Imps set to win the division.

Rahim Ayew has had stints with Lierse SK in Belgium and Asante Kotoko.

He also formed part of the squad that represented Ghana at the 2010 World Cup.