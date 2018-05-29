Home > Sports > Football >

Jordan and Andre watch Rahim Ayew lift Rock Cup in Gibraltar


Football Heritage Jordan and Andre watch Rahim Ayew lift Rock Cup in Gibraltar

Jordan and Andre Ayew were in the stands as Rahim Ayew won the Gibraltar Gold Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Swansea City duo Andre and Jordan Ayew after their atrocious season where the club side got relegated have made the time to show some amount of family solidarity.

Jordan and Ayew were in the stands as their elder brother Rahim Ayew won the
the Gibtelecom Rock Cup in Gibraltar with FC Europa.

READ ALSO:Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this season

Rahim Ayew played the entire duration as he helped his side win 2-1 over Mons Calpe to defend the title.

FC Europa have for the Preliminary round of the UEFA Europa League with Lincoln Red Imps set to win the division.

Rahim Ayew has had stints with Lierse SK in Belgium and Asante Kotoko.

READ ALSO:Celtic eye move for Jordan Ayew

He also formed part of the squad that represented Ghana at the 2010 World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Inter national friendlies: Joseph Paintsil to receive a late Black Stars call-up Inter national friendlies Joseph Paintsil to receive a late Black Stars call-up
Football: 'Doubt and anguish': Japan coach Nishino in Russia headache Football 'Doubt and anguish': Japan coach Nishino in Russia headache
Zylofon Cash Premier League: I read about the Saddick Adams transfer in the papers-CK Akonnor Zylofon Cash Premier League I read about the Saddick Adams transfer in the papers-CK Akonnor
Japan & Iceland Friendlies: Mubarak Wakaso's Black Stars career in danger as he withdraws from friendlies Japan & Iceland Friendlies Mubarak Wakaso's Black Stars career in danger as he withdraws from friendlies
Football: Sterling defends assault rifle tattoo Football Sterling defends assault rifle tattoo
Football: Ronaldo-less Portugal held by Tunisia Football Ronaldo-less Portugal held by Tunisia

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of...bullet
3 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
5 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from...bullet
6 Real Madrid Dominate UEFA announces Champions League Team of...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition...bullet
8 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
9 Football Balotelli scores as Mancini starts Italy reign...bullet
10 Photos Black Stars arrive in Japan ahead of friendly clashbullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet

Football

Video Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit
Ireland's Declan Rice with the ball up against France's Steven Nzonzi in Monday's friendly in Paris
Football Improved France among World Cup favourites - Ireland boss O'Neill
The face of Uruguay and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is everywhere in his home town of Salto
Football Salto's sons Suarez and Cavani carry Uruguay's hopes in Russia
Number 12 Anas is sabotaging Nyantakyi- Kennedy Agyapong