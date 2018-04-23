Home > Sports > Football >

Alexandre Lacazette meets fan who tattoos his face on his buttocks


English Premier League Alexandre Lacazette meets fan who tattoos his face on his buttocks

Alexandre Lacazette reveals a fun who has been inspired to tatoo his face on his backside after he scores a brace

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Arsenal striker Lacazette scored a brace on Sunday against West Ham and that got him a lot of plaudits in a 4-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

The French international after a stellar performance which got him to 13 goals the French man greeted his teammates with much delight

READ ALSO:Mohammed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year

He also revealed after the game that he invited the fan who has his face tattooed on his buttocks to watch the game.

Arsenal go on to play Atletico Madrid at the Emirates in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal.

READ ALSO:Andre & Jordan Ayew crushed by Manchester City

The then move on to playing Manchester United at Old Trafford over the weekend on Sunday 29 April,2018

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: CAF President Ahmad Ahmad lauds Mohammed Salah for making Africa proud English Premier League CAF President Ahmad Ahmad lauds Mohammed Salah for making Africa proud
Premier League: List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Year Premier League List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Year
Safe In La Liga: Mubarak Wakaso lauds fans after surviving relegation scare Safe In La Liga Mubarak Wakaso lauds fans after surviving relegation scare
Bless You: Mubarak Wakaso sends birthday message to Chief Imam Bless You Mubarak Wakaso sends birthday message to Chief Imam
The Best: Albert Adomah named Players' Player of the Season The Best Albert Adomah named Players' Player of the Season
Pepe Reina: Napoli's former goalkeeper set to face old Liverpool team-mates Pepe Reina Napoli's former goalkeeper set to face old Liverpool team-mates

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season English Premier League Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season
Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys



Top Articles

1 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in a restaurantbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko end winless run with win against Wa All...bullet
4 English Premier League Mohammed Salah wins PFA Player of the Yearbullet
5 Development Capital Partners Ltd Asamoah Gyan’s company signs...bullet
6 Football Red card to violence: Italian footballers support...bullet
7 Football Former Brazil great Rivaldo advises Neymar to quit PSGbullet
8 Football Spanish authorities under fire over Cup final...bullet
9 English Premier League Andre & Jordan Ayew crushed by...bullet
10 Eddie Nketiah Ghanaian youngster's brace fires Arsenal...bullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
8 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
9 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
10 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet

Football

Philipp Lahm, Jerome Boateng and all the Bayern Munich defenders could not stop Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2017 Champions League quarterfinals
Jerome Boateng Only as a team can Bayern stop Ronaldo
Egytian star Mohamed Salah cool chip over West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster was his 31st goal for Liverpool this season.
Mohamed Salah Amazing player steals show again with goal and award
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at times bemoaned the subdued atmosphere in modern English grounds, even at the mythical Anfield, compared to his grounding in Germany's Bundesliga
Liverpool Robin Hood, Rocky Balboa help Klopp passion shine at club
Japan's women are showing the men the way forward
In Japan Iron ladies show struggling male footballers the way