Alexis Sanchez joins Manchester on mega money move


Photos Alexis Sanchez completes Manchester United switch

Manchester United have signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

  • Published:
Manchester United have officially announced the mega-money signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, with the Chilean joining on a deal worth £600,000 a week.

Sanchez described United as 'the biggest club in the world' after finally completing his transfer from Arsenal.

He has switched from the Emirates to Old Trafford with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction.

'I would like to wish Henrikh all the success and happiness that I am sure he is going to get. He is a player that we will not forget, especially for his contribution to our Europa League victory.'

Sanchez also made a veiled criticism of a series of ex-Arsenal players in a statement on Instagram: 'There are people (former club players) who have spoken with no knowledge of what happens inside the club and cause damage.

'I must say I always gave 100 per cent, until the last day, when I asked (the manager) to be in the team, because I wanted to (make) a contribution. I remember today, a conversation I had with Henry, a historic Arsenal player, who changed club for the same reason and today is my turn.'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger also took time out to praise Sanchez's professionalism.

'He's a very professional player who has been committed until the last minute,' Wenger told Arsenal Player.

'In training, he was practising with full power, so I never questioned that. I never had any doubts about that.

The Chilean makes his way inside to push through his work permit on Monday afternoon

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was seen arriving at the same Liverpool building minutes after Sanchez

'He's a world-class player who has contributed well to us and was a star here. I would like to thank him for his contribution here and I wish him well.

'He's very attached to Arsenal and we were very attached to him as well, so it is not with pleasure that we lose him but it's part of professional life.'

The forward had a busy Monday morning, having visited the United training ground and Old Trafford — where he bumped into club legend Sir Alex Ferguson — before being spotted at an immigration office in Liverpool for approval on his work permit.

Mkhitaryan was seen arriving at the same UK Visas and Immigration centre, at The Capital Building on Union Street in Liverpool, minutes after Sanchez, with the pair both waiting to have their documents approved by the Home Office.

Sanchez, who has chosen United over their arch rivals Manchester City, was earlier seen arriving at Carrington at 8am on Monday before departing the club's training base later that morning.

The former Barcelona star also visited Old Trafford where it is understood he was greeted by United legend Ferguson, who was pictured speaking to people sitting inside the 29-year-old's taxi.

He was later seen leaving the Lowry Hotel, where he is staying, before leaving Manchester for Liverpool, where he travelled to have his work permit approved.

By sealing his move, Sanchez, 29, has become the club's best-paid player on almost £600,000 a week — a basic wage of £350,000, £100,000 image rights and £144,000 in bonuses. 

Credit: Dailymail

