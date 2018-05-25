Home > Sports > Football >

Countryman Songo breaks silence on Nyantakyi’s interrogation


Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s interrogation

Songo, who has been serving a suspension from his employers in the last two months, has spoken for the first time on the Nyantakyi saga.

  • Published:
Countryman Songo play

Countryman Songo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Host of Adom TV’s ‘Fire for Fire’ show Patrick Osei Agyemang, widely known as Countryman Songo, has broken his silence over the ongoing investigation of Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Songo, who has been serving a suspension from his employers in the last two months, has spoken for the first time on the Nyantakyi saga.

READ ALSO:  Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered government response on Anas Exposé

The GFA boss is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over allegations of peddling and defrauding by false pretense.

Nyantakyi has reportedly been captured in the yet-to-be released exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which is set to be aired on June 6.

Kwesi Nyantakyi play

Kwesi Nyantakyi

 

President Akufo-Addo ordered the CID to apprehend and investigate the CAF first vice president after his (the President) name was used by Nyantakyi to negotiate deals with foreign investors.

Songo has had a chequered history with the GFA chief, who has sued both Songo and the Multimedia Group for defamation.

The radio and TV presenter is a big critic of Nyantakyi, and has often described the FIFA Council Member as a man spearheading corruption at the FA.

READ ALSO: Anas Expose': Police seizes Kwesi Nyantakyi's laptop and phones

Many have, therefore, been surprised by Songo’s muteness on the subject, with the presenter opting to be tight-lipped.

However, he has finally broken his silence, although he refused to be drawn on Nyantakyi’s ongoing investigation.

Asked about his thoughts on the GFA chief’s troubles and when he would be back from suspension, Songo cheekily replied: “I’ve been with my family. I have kids and a wife and they need me sometimes so it’s fun to be with them. To God be the Glory.”

It remains to be seen what would become of Nyantakyi’s lawsuit against the Asempa FM journalist following the recent turn of events.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas Expose': GFA stands by Kwesi Nyantakyi- Statement Anas Expose' GFA stands by Kwesi Nyantakyi- Statement
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama's contract Ghana Premier League Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama's contract
Football: Klopp seeks turnaround to five forgettable finals Football Klopp seeks turnaround to five forgettable finals
Football: Iniesta coup puts J-League on the map, says Perryman Football Iniesta coup puts J-League on the map, says Perryman
Football: Liverpool out to end Real hegemony in Champions League final Football Liverpool out to end Real hegemony in Champions League final
Anas Number 12 Expose: Nyantakyi is still our president and we are behind him-GFA Anas Number 12 Expose Nyantakyi is still our president and we are behind him-GFA

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoka International Airportbullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi...bullet
5 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist...bullet
6 Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
7 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
8 Scandalous Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he...bullet
9 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save...bullet
10 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Real Madrid's then assistant manager Zinedine Zidane
Football How Real Madrid won three Champions League finals in four years
Lyon players celebrate after Ada Hegerberg scored their third goal against Wolfsburg
Football Lyon blow Wolfsburg away in extra time to retain Champions League title
UEFA Champions League Real Madrid name squad to face Liverpool
Ronaldinho set to marry two women on the same day
Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same day