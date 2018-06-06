Home > Sports > Football >

Did Ghana lose to Portugal in the World Cup on purpose?


Anas number 12 expose Did Ghana lose to Portugal in the World Cup on purpose?

One thing you can only find out when you watch the the Anas number 12 video

Anas Aremayaw Anas has released an animated preview of the video number 12. The video depicts Kwesi Nyantakyi moving through and Sports Ministry.

The video also depicts the Ghana National team going out to play a game where they are instructed to lose the game.

The match being depicted on the screen is a game which follows a sequence of the game which looked like the game between Ghana and Portugal in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

This was indeed the last game that was played in the group stage after Ghana refuse to train due the appearance fee not having arrived after the Black Stars played 2 games.

play

 

The circumstances where money had to be flown from Ghana to Portugal and the color of the jerseys on the day can only point to that very game.

However, these speculations here can only be verified in the number 12 video which would premiere on 6 June at the Accra International Conference Center.

The viewing will continue on 7 at the same venue in Accra.

The video will also be shown at the new GCB Auditorium at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi on June 9 and 10, 2018.

The people of Tamale will have their turn to watch the video at Radach Hotel on June 13, 2018, while those in Takoradi will have the opportunity at Akroma Plaza on June 16, 2018.

