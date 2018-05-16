Egypt name 29-man provisional World Cup squad

news

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah has been named among 28 other players in the provisional 2018 World Cup squad by Hector Cuper.

The Pharaohs of Egypt have listed the elite squad which will be trimmed to 23 before they go up en route to participate in the World Cup in Russia.

In addition to Mohammed Salah, Arsenal Star Mohammed El neny has been included into the list Other notable mentions include veteran goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, Ahmed Hegazy,Mahmoud “ Trezeguet” Hassan and Aston Villa’s El Mohammedy

Here is the full list of the 2018 Egypt World Cup provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Essam El-Hadary (Taawoun, Saudi Arabia), Mohamed El-Shennawi (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Awaad (Ismaily)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Ahly), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa, England), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC, US), Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Al-Fateh, Saudi Arabia), Saad Samir (Ahly), Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr (both West Bromwich Albion, England), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Karim Hafiz (Lens, France), Amro Tarek (Orlando City, US), Mahmoud "El-Winsh" Hamdy (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Shikabala (Al-Raed, Saudi Arabia), Abdallah El-Said (KuPS, Finland), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud Kahraba (Ittihad Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, England), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic, England), Amr Warda (Atromitos, Greece), Mahmoud Abdel-Aziz (Zamalek)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Marwan Mohsen (AL Ahly), Ahmed Koka (Sporting Braga, Portugal), Ahmed Gomaa (Masry)

Egypt begin their World Cup campaign against Uruguay on 15 June 2018 at Ekaterinburg Arena