Home > Sports > Football >

Egypt name 29-man provisional World Cup squad


Russia 2018 Egypt name 29-man provisional World Cup squad

Mohammed Salah headlines Egypt World Cup squad

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah has been named among 28 other players in the provisional 2018 World Cup squad by Hector Cuper.

The Pharaohs of Egypt have listed the elite squad which will be trimmed to 23 before they go up en route to participate in the World Cup in Russia.

In addition to Mohammed Salah, Arsenal Star Mohammed El neny has been included into the list Other notable mentions include veteran goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, Ahmed Hegazy,Mahmoud “ Trezeguet” Hassan and Aston Villa’s El Mohammedy

READ ALSO:Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cup

Here is the full list of the 2018 Egypt World Cup provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Essam El-Hadary (Taawoun, Saudi Arabia), Mohamed El-Shennawi (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Awaad (Ismaily)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Ahly), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa, England), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC, US), Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Al-Fateh, Saudi Arabia), Saad Samir (Ahly), Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr (both West Bromwich Albion, England), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Karim Hafiz (Lens, France), Amro Tarek (Orlando City, US), Mahmoud "El-Winsh" Hamdy (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Shikabala (Al-Raed, Saudi Arabia), Abdallah El-Said (KuPS, Finland), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud Kahraba (Ittihad Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, England), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic, England), Amr Warda (Atromitos, Greece), Mahmoud Abdel-Aziz (Zamalek)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Marwan Mohsen (AL Ahly), Ahmed Koka (Sporting Braga, Portugal), Ahmed Gomaa (Masry)

READ ALSO:Germany exclude Arsenal defender Mustafi from final 23-­ man squad

Egypt begin their World Cup campaign against Uruguay on 15 June 2018 at Ekaterinburg Arena  

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Hazard warns Chelsea to improve squad before he decides future Football Hazard warns Chelsea to improve squad before he decides future
Ghana Premier League: Ernest Sowah joins Accra Hearts of Oak Ghana Premier League Ernest Sowah joins Accra Hearts of Oak
Football: Sporting Lisbon in shock after horrific gang attack Football Sporting Lisbon in shock after horrific gang attack
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Razak Braimah to face Messi as Barca arrive in South Africa Sundowns clash Ghanaian Players Abroad Razak Braimah to face Messi as Barca arrive in South Africa Sundowns clash
Like Father Like Son: Marcelo’s son completes header challenge with Real Madrid stars Like Father Like Son Marcelo’s son completes header challenge with Real Madrid stars
Football: RB Leipzig part ways with coach Hasenhuettl Football RB Leipzig part ways with coach Hasenhuettl

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to Barcelona...bullet
5 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
6 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming...bullet
7 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand...bullet
9 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet
10 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Thomas Partey heads to Europa battlefield, Ghana's shining hope abroad
Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey heads to Europa battlefield, Ghana's shining hope abroad
Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan showers praises on Emmanuel Boateng
David Moyes has parted ways with Premier League club West Ham
Football Moyes leaves West Ham as club seek 'high-calibre' successor
Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece of advice to 'Barca slayer' Emmanuel Boateng
Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece of advice to 'Barca slayer' Emmanuel Boateng