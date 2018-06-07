news

Former Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuije has stated that he was getting ready to lead the Economic and Organized Crime Office to pick up the GFA President supposing his government won the 2016 election.

The former Minister of Youth and Sports speaking on the CITI FM breakfast show did go on to state that he had a dossier on the Ghana Football Association President to pick up the Kwesi Nyantekyi.

“We had built a dossier on Kwesi Nyantakyi at EOCO on January 11

The Economic Organized and Crime Office raided the office in the Ghana Football Association in 2011.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuije did state that he did not run the information by the incumbent Youth & Sports Minister because he did not trust him