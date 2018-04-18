Home > Sports > Football >

Essien to play alongside Ronaldinho and other legendary footballers


Geneva will attract several football legends on April 21 including Ronaldinho, Figo and Michael Essien.

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien will feature in a charity game which will assemble a number of football greats in Geneva on April 21.

The match which will be staged at the Stade de Geneva, Switzerland is a joint UEFA-United Nations charity game which is aimed at raising funds for charities.

Luis Figo and Friends and Ronaldinho and friends will form two teams that will be coached by Didier Deschamps, the head coach of the French National Team and Carlo Ancelotti, former coach of AC Milan, respectively.

The venue will be light by other football legends including Patrick Kluivert, Michael Essien, Andrea Pirlo, Raul Gonzalez, Robbie Keane, Rio Ferdinand, etc.

The game will be officiated by the renowned former Italian referee Pierluigi Collina as the centre referee.

Essien will join former Chelsea teammate Juliano Belletti, Patrick Kluivert and a host of others former football stars in Ronaldinho’s team

Below is the full list of players in the Luis Figo’s team

Figo & Friends team: Luís Figo [captain], Dida, Vítor Baía, Míchel Salgado, Frank de Boer, Rio Ferdinand, Cristian Chivu, Dejan Stanković, Robert Pirès, Jari Litmanen, Christian Karembeu, Andrea Pirlo, Raúl, Robbie Keane, Kelly Smith and Nuno Gomes.

