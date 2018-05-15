Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Spanish and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas just got married in a beautiful white wedding ceremony.

Fabregas finally wedded his longtime partner Daniella Seeman following the couple bringing forth three children.

READ ALSO:Didier Drogba announced as panelist for the World Cup on BBC

Fabragas took to Instagram with a photo of him in a nice tuxedo guiding his wife in a lovely dress.

The new Mrs Fabregas was in a shoulder-less white wedding gown with silver jewelry in her hair and around her neck.

Fabregas posted a picture of the lovely ceremony on his page with the caption “Just married to the woman of my dreams”

Daniella Seeman also posted on his page on a number of pictures on her Instagram page

“Just married to this handsome man that I adore thank you”

READ ALSO:Kwadwo Asamoah disappointed about Champions League despite winning Italian double

Chelsea are set to go up against Manchester United for the FA Cup final.