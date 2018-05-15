Home > Sports > Football >

Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash


English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spanish and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas just got married in a beautiful white wedding ceremony.

Fabregas finally wedded his longtime partner Daniella Seeman following the couple bringing forth three children.

READ ALSO:Didier Drogba announced as panelist for the World Cup on BBC

Fabragas took to Instagram with a photo of him in a nice tuxedo guiding his wife in a lovely dress.

The new Mrs Fabregas was in a shoulder-less white wedding gown with silver jewelry in her hair and around her neck.

Fabregas posted a picture of the lovely ceremony on his page with the caption “Just married to the woman of my dreams”

Daniella Seeman also posted on his page on a number of pictures on her Instagram page

“Just married to this handsome man that I adore thank you”

READ ALSO:Kwadwo Asamoah disappointed about Champions League despite winning Italian double

Chelsea are set to go up against Manchester United for the FA Cup final.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cup
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand club Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand club
Football: Hughton agrees three-year deal to remain Brighton boss Football Hughton agrees three-year deal to remain Brighton boss
Football: Simeone warns of Payet threat in Europa League final Football Simeone warns of Payet threat in Europa League final
Football: Sanchez extends Spurs deal to 2024 Football Sanchez extends Spurs deal to 2024
Back to School: Isaac Dogboe to pursue a degree in Sociology later this year Back to School Isaac Dogboe to pursue a degree in Sociology later this year

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
6 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
7 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know about...bullet
9 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Under Mark Hughes, Southampton escaped Premier League relegation
Football Southampton negotiating to keep 'perfect fit' Hughes
Sam Allardyce is set to be sacked as Everton manager
Football Allardyce set for axe as Everton manager - reports
MTN FA Cup Kotoko, Hearts drawn apart in round of 64
Egypt's Al Ahly have just one point after two rounds of the CAF Champions League group phase
Football Kampala shock eight-time African champions Ahly