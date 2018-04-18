Home > Sports > Football >

Former icons reunite in class as they train to become coaches


  • Published:
Former Spanish internationals Marcos Senna Xabi Alonso and Raul Gonzalez happened to be classmates in coaching school.

These three individuals amongst an array of interesting minds look to obtain their UEFA License A and B in a special six week coaching course.

The class was predominant with a number of players who had plied their trade in the Spanish La Liga.

Aside the three players, Former Liverpool players in Albert Riera and Xabi Alonso were present.

Xabi Alonso had his brother Mikel Alonso sitting next to him in the class.

Joan Capdevilla Marcos Senna and Raul Gozalez sat in the other role with Brazilian former Sevilla star

