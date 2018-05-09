GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anas

news

The President of the Ghana Football Assocation, Kwesi Nyantakyi has rubbished claims of the officials from his outfit fleeing the country due to the impending expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas is set to premier another expose with veteran journalist Kwaku Baako revealing that the new impending expose titled “number 12” will be a mix of football and politics.

This brought up rumors of Ghana Football Association officials leaving the country because of the video which is set to be released.

President Kwesi Nyantakyi speaking to Graphic Sports said the rumours have been borne by pure mischief against his outfit.

"So far as I know, no FA official has left the country over that," Nyantakyi said.

"The only two people I know are out of Ghana at the moment is my good self and General Secretary Isaac Addo. Both of us are on official CAF duty. We are both returning latest by Thursday. Running football is not a full time job for the GFA Executive Committee so if someone travels to do his private business how does that amount to running away? For someone to suggest that we are running away is pure mischief.”

The GFA President has been in the limelight after the sacking of George Afriyie as Vice President of the Ghana Football Association.

This move has raised doubts on Nyantakyi going by his decision not to seek re-election in 2019 when his current tenure comes to an end.