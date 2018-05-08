Home > Sports > Football >

GFA went through hell with NDC government


Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi has stated the perception of the Ghana Football Association being corrupt was based on the erstwhile NDC government

The Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantkyi has stated that his outfit went through hell with the NDC government.

Mr Nyantakyi was speaking to Accra-based station revealed that the National Democratic Government revealed that the Association was accused of bribery and corruption because of the NDC government.

“In 2009 that a new government took over, it was hectic for us, we went through hell. Aside the 37 Federations in Ghana, we were the only ones always invited for interrogations. It was sad under the era of the NDC government.

“They will always call us for our account, tell us to bring documents of a contract that has ended, and went ahead to invite us to make an account of friendly matches.

The Ghana Football Association President under his watch had a number of controversies engulfing his outfit during his time.

