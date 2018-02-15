Ghana winger joins Romanian giants

news

Black Stars winger Edwin Gyasi has joined CSKA Sofia from Norwegian side Alesund.

The 26-year-old agreed and signed the deal on Thursday morning, but the financial details were not made public knowledge.

CSKA Sofia have been very busy in the transfer market, making Edwin Gyasi their fifth addition, after having signed Roland Alberg, Jérferson Teles, Jean Carlos Blanco and Andre Montero.

The fast-dribbling footballer has had stints with clubs like De Graafschap, Twente, Heracles and Roda.

Edwin Gyasi earned his first call-up to the Black Stars under Kwesi Appiah and scored his debut goal against Egypt in one all draw.