Hearts of Oak sack head coach Frank Nuttal


  Published:
Hearts of have finally terminated the contract of head coach Frank Nuttal following his suspension.

Nuttal was suspended by the board of Hearts of Oak after he was accused of 'unsporting and unethical behaviour’ .

A committee which was further set up to investigate his conduct found the coach guilty of influencing some members of the playing body to seek greener pastures, linking them to his agency abroad.

The committee recommended to the board that the the expatriate coach should be sacked and should also be made to pay GHC 56, 000 representing monies he earned from the transfer of players to his agency overseas.

The board of Hearts of Oak has acted upon the recommendation of the three-man committee by terminating Nuttal's appointment.

Frank Nuttal signed a two-year deal with Hearts of Oak last season and helped the club to place third on the league log and also guided them to finish runners-up in the MTN FA Cup.

Below is a full statement released by the club to that effect.

play
