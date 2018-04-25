Home > Sports > Football >

Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law conferred on CAF President Ahmad


Ahmad has been honoured by the University of Professional Studies-Accra in grand ceremony on Wednesday.

An honorary doctorate degree in Law from the University of Professionals Studies-UPSA has been conferred on Ahmad, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Ahmad was done the honour by the university for his contribution to the development of sports in Africa.

He has become the first major international sports personality to receive an award from UPSA known for promoting industry.

The University of Professional Studies said in its letter to Ahmad: ''The UPSA Management has nominated you for the award of an honorary Doctorate Degree.''

Vice chancellor Prof Abednego Amartey said the university was honoured to present the award to the former Madagascar minister of state.

''Particularly, we are substantially aware of the positive impact you have made in football arenabothinGhana and the internationally,'' Prof Amartey said.

The ceremony saw several football personalities  including Kwesi Appiah, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Osei Kweku Parma, a member of the Executive Committee of the GFA, Alhaji Karim Grusah, owner and bankroller of Kumasi based King Faisal, Ibrahim Tanko, the assistant coach of the Black Stars, Madam Linear Addy, a member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana and other African federation presidents gather to support the CAF President on his special day.

