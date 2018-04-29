news

Black Stars defender Kassim Nuhu Adams played an influential role this season for Young Boys as they were crowned Swiss Champions for the first time in 32 years.

The Ghanaian was in action on Saturday as Young Boys came from a goal down to beat Luzern 2-1 in the game that defined an entire season.

The first half which saw both sides play some exciting football didn’t record any goal but it was Christian Schneuwly who finally broke the deadlock for the away side two minutes after recess with a directly converted free kick from a half-left position.

Striker Guillaume Hoarau however, drew Young Boys level from the spot in the 52nd minute.

The game then became a very tough encounter for the host who seriously needed victory to make history as Luzern denied them any scoring opportunity to make their dream a reality.

Cameroon striker Jean Pierre Nsame eventually became the hero in the crucial game when he got Young Boys the winner in the 89th minute to declare them champions.

The Bernese have already won the league title with 75 points in 32 matches.

Young Boys next fixture will be against FC Sion next week.