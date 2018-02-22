Kwadwo Asamoah linked to Inter Milan

news

Kwadwo Asamoah been enquired by Inter Milan as he plays in the last season of his deal with Juventus.

According to Tuttosport the Ghanaian midfielder whose contract expires in June 30 is likely to move away from Juventus since the Biaconerri have not expressed interest in giving him a new contract.

READ MORE: Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7 defeat on penalties in Congo

Inter Milan according to the repots have made enquiries about Asamoah, 29 to strengthen their team next summer

However, the reports further state the most likely destination for the former Udinese midfielder at the moment is outside of Italy, but a couple of Italian clubs have tried to gain a better understanding of his situation with his agent Federico Pastorello.

The early acquisition of Asamoah would not only give Spalletti faith and an expert player in the league but it would also allow Ausilio and Sabatini the time to focus on the redemption of Joao Cancelo, in a complicated operation, which is reliant on Valencia’s purchase of Geoffrey Kondogbia.