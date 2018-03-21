Kwesi Appiah is to decide on Kwadwo Asamoah's return

news

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association has insisted that the decision for Kwadwo Asamoah to return to the Ghana Black Stars should rest on the Head Coach Kwesi Appiah.

The versatile midfielder who has mostly played for the Italian Champions Juventus as a left back reached his 150 appearance for the side in Serie A game against SPAL and has gained some level consistency since the start of the 2018 calendar year.

George Afriyie who also doubles as the Black Stars management committee Chairman was speaking to Citi Sports when he stated that Kwesi Appiah should be the only person has the power to make that decision if he returns to the Ghana Black Stars or not.

“It is true that at a point he indicated that he was willing to call off his absence from the national team.

“I don’t know what went wrong.

Let us still give the coach the chance and if he is in his plans he will definitely be called up.

“Since this falls directly under the jurisdiction of the coach let us allow him to take that decision."

The last time Kwadwo Asamoah featured for the Ghana Black Stars was in the 2014 World Cup.