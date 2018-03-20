Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana to play International Friendlies with Japan and Iceland


Black Stars Ghana to play International Friendlies with Japan and Iceland

Ghana line up to play friendlies against Japan and Iceland

  • Published:
Black Stars to play friendlies against Japan and Iceland play

Ghana Black Stars

(Images Image/Senyiedzorm Adadevoh )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Black Stars are set to play Japan and Iceland this coming international break according to reports

Ghana will first jet off to play Japan in Osaka before moving onto to play Iceland in Reykjavik.

READ ALSO:Government just gave the Black Stars coach a luxurious 3-bedroom apartment

This is to help the two other sides find their level ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The date for these two friendlies are yet to be confirmed in the coming days

Ghana failed to qualify to the FIFA World Cup for the fourth consecutive time after making to the previous three edition in 2006,2010 and 2014.

READ ALSO:Black Star's new 2018 jersey by Puma

Ghana last international friendly was a 3-0 against Saudi Arabia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Football Association: John Mahama prevented us from investigating GFA- Koku Anyidoho Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from investigating GFA- Koku Anyidoho
Football: Cristiano Ronaldo says self-belief key to success Football Cristiano Ronaldo says self-belief key to success
Puma: Check out Black Star’s new 2018 jersey that will surely be missed at the World Cup Puma Check out Black Star’s new 2018 jersey that will surely be missed at the World Cup
Reginald Lathbridge: Another top Ghanaian referee banned for life Reginald Lathbridge Another top Ghanaian referee banned for life
Football: Things have to change if trophies are to come, says Benitez Football Things have to change if trophies are to come, says Benitez
Football: Dutch great Koeman prepared for 'big and difficult' challenge Football Dutch great Koeman prepared for 'big and difficult' challenge

Recommended Videos

Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria
Video: Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side
English Premier League: Team Of The Week 19.3.18 English Premier League Team Of The Week 19.3.18



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Results on match day 1 of the GPLbullet
2 Newly imported fleet Aubameyang parks cars worth £850,000 outside his...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this...bullet
4 CAF Champions League Aduana Stars move on to play in the...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien released by Indonesian...bullet
6 UEFA Champions League 24-year-old Chelsea fan dies in Kumasi...bullet
7 Friendly Game Winful Cobbinah’s brace hands Hearts of Oak...bullet
8 CAF Champions League Ghanaian champions suffer 0-4 defeat...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder registers...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien parts ways with...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
3 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
7 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George...bullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

Ghana Premier League Mohammed zakari masterminded Kenichi's outfit's 3-0 win at Tema stadium
Paul Pogba has found himself out of favour under Jose Mourinho at United in recent weeks
Paul Pogba Midfielder can't be happy at United - Deschamps
The joint US-Canada-Mexico bid has long been viewed as the favourite to stage the 2026 World Cup
World Cup 2026 North America bid see no anti-US backlash
UEFA Champions League Check out Ben Yedder’s reaction when he first met Pogba