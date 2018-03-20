Ghana to play International Friendlies with Japan and Iceland

news

The Ghana Black Stars are set to play Japan and Iceland this coming international break according to reports

Ghana will first jet off to play Japan in Osaka before moving onto to play Iceland in Reykjavik.

This is to help the two other sides find their level ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The date for these two friendlies are yet to be confirmed in the coming days

Ghana failed to qualify to the FIFA World Cup for the fourth consecutive time after making to the previous three edition in 2006,2010 and 2014.

Ghana last international friendly was a 3-0 against Saudi Arabia.